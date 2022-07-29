UP: Teacher suspended after video of her entering flooded school while students hold chairs goes viral

Photo: Twitter/@johnsoncinepro (Screengrab)

A video of students building a "chair bridge" for their teacher to cross the school's flooded compound surfaced on social media, few days ago. The teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district was suspended shortly after the video went viral on the internet.

In a viral video, a teacher is shown walking the school grounds on chairs positioned by students who are half underwater. Following heavy rainfall on Wednesday, the school grounds were flooded.

A group of students is seen walking through water to put up plastic chairs so that their teacher may reach a dry area. This is not the first time that teachers have exploited kids in UP schools. Another incidence had a kid massaging a government school teacher in the Uttar Pradesh district of Hardoi.

READ | Kshama Bindu, woman who married herself, all set for her solo honeymoon in Goa