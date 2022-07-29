Search icon
UP: Teacher suspended after video of her entering flooded school while students hold chairs goes viral

In a viral video, a teacher is shown walking the school grounds on chairs positioned by students who are half underwater.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 04:17 PM IST

UP: Teacher suspended after video of her entering flooded school while students hold chairs goes viral
Photo: Twitter/@johnsoncinepro (Screengrab)

A video of students building a "chair bridge" for their teacher to cross the school's flooded compound surfaced on social media, few days ago. The teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district was suspended shortly after the video went viral on the internet.

In a viral video, a teacher is shown walking the school grounds on chairs positioned by students who are half underwater. Following heavy rainfall on Wednesday, the school grounds were flooded.

 

 

A group of students is seen walking through water to put up plastic chairs so that their teacher may reach a dry area. This is not the first time that teachers have exploited kids in UP schools. Another incidence had a kid massaging a government school teacher in the Uttar Pradesh district of Hardoi.

