UP SDM threatens doctor with jail for allegedly not vacating chair for her during hospital visit

Swati Shukla (File)

Swati Shukla, the SDM of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi, can be heard saying in a viral video that she would lodge an official complaint against a government doctor and get him locked up in jail. She was talking to the city's CMO. "Please teach these people some manners or I will get them locked up in a police station," she said in the video.

As per the report, Swati had gone to the hospital to take a statement of a woman who consumed poison. She went to Doctor Chandra Kant's cabin to instruct him about something. She allegedly got angry as Dr Chandra Kant didn't stand up and vacated his seat for the official.

Then she sat up on the seat of the EMO of the emergency ward and called the chief medical officer.

Meanwhile, the doctors are miffed with the officer's behavior. Medical college's principal, Dr. Vani Gupta, said the officer isn't aware of the rules.

Gupta said no official should sit on the chair of other officials.

She told Aaj Tak that Dr Gupta wasn't wrong in not offering the seat to SDM Shukla.

Meanwhile, Shukla warned that she would write a report to the DM about the doctor's behaviour.