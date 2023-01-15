Search icon
UP Police takes to 'Naatu Naatu' trend to remind people of road safety, tweet goes viral

Naatu Naatu recently won the Golden Globe in the 'best original song-motion picture' category.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 04:16 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Police often keep people aware of road safety and other things with their light-hearted funny style. Now, the police have used the Golden Globe award-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' from the film RRR to spread awareness about road safety.

It reimagined 'RRR' as 'Respect the Red light on the Road' while congratulating the makers of the movie. "The nominations for Golden Glob(al) rules of Road Safety: #Naatu, Kabhi red light skip kare; #Naatu, Kabhi tripling kare; #Naatu, Kabhi drunken driving kare; #Naatu, Kabhi traffic rules tode," the Uttar Pradesh police tweeted.

It roughly translates to one should not skip red light, one should not have two pillion riders on a bike, one should not drink and drive, and one should not break traffic rules.

Congratulating the makers of RRR, it also gave a twist to the title of the movie as "Respect the Red light on the Road". The tweet has so far been viewed over 71,000 times and garnered 1,125 likes.

Rahul Sipligunj who sang the "Naatu Naatu" song thanked the Uttar Pradesh police through a tweet for using it for road safety.

'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globe in the 'best original song-motion picture' category beating the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga. It was for the first time that an Indian production won the coveted award.

