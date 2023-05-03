UP Police impressive advisory on Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir’s fight wins internet

screengrab

New Delhi: The argument between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir after Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants has been the talk of the internet. On Monday, RCB defeated LSG by 18 runs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. This is not the first time Gambhir and Kohli have clashed. Back in 2013, the two were seen fighting during a match between RCB and KKR. Videos of their current squabble have gone viral, with many comparing it to Anurag Kashyap's iconic film Gangs of Wasseypur. While some shared memes pointing out that the fight resembled a scene from gully cricket, others wondered what could have irritated Kohli and Gambhir enough to fight in front of a packed stadium.



Many people proposed amusing explanations for why Kohli and Gambhir may have started the fight. We're not sure why the fight broke out, but we can report that the episode was enthusiastically watched by fans, along with a bucket of popcorn. UP Police, on the other hand, took the two cricketers' spat and turned it into an epic advisory. The police department shared the post on Twitter, along with a viral image of Virat and Gautam at odds.

"Avoid arguing, not calling us. Dial 112 in case of any emergency," Uttar Police wrote while sharing the post.

In their previous IPL 2023 match, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore faced off in Bengaluru, with Gautam Gambhir making a'shut up' gesture to the Bengaluru crowd. In response, Virat Kohli, known for his aggressive demeanour, motioned to the audience in Lucknow, encouraging them not to 'stay quiet' this time, while demonstrating his team's supremacy with back-to-back wickets. Everything appeared to be normal until the end of the game, when LSG opener Kyle Mayers approached Kohli and began speaking to him.

Just as things appeared to be heating up between Kohli and Mayers, Gambhir intervened and removed Mayers from the situation. However, video from the game later showed Gambhir being animated and saying something to Kohli, who remained calm in the situation. Other players, including KL Rahul, and support staff intervened quickly to separate the two.

For violating the IPL code of conduct, both players engaged in the incident were penalised 100% of their match pay. In addition, bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has been fined 50% of his match fee for his role in the altercation.



