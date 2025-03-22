This disturbing incident has raised concerns about public safety, especially for pilgrims passing through the region.

A shocking incident from Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, has surfaced, where pilgrims heading to the revered Purnagiri temple were brutally beaten and chased by fruit sellers. The violent clash, which reportedly began over the price of oranges, has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage.

The altercation took place on the Sambhal-Bahjoi Highway near a petrol pump in the Sadar Kotwali area. According to reports, a group of devotees from Mandli Samsapur village, traveling by bus for Purnagiri Devi temple darshan, stopped in Sambhal. Some pilgrims stepped out to buy oranges when a disagreement over pricing escalated into a heated argument. Within moments, the situation turned violent, with fruit sellers attacking the devotees with sticks and rods.

Eyewitnesses claimed that many pilgrims ran for safety as they were chased and beaten. Local shopkeepers, fearing the escalating violence, quickly shut their shops. Videos circulating online show people running on the road while being attacked.

As soon as the police received information about the incident, they rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Several miscreants were taken into custody, and an investigation into the matter is underway. Sambhal Kotwali in-charge Anuj Kumar Tomar confirmed that legal action will be taken against those responsible.

This disturbing incident has raised concerns about public safety, especially for pilgrims passing through the region. Authorities are now facing pressure to ensure strict action against the attackers and prevent such incidents in the future.

