A viral video comparing Chitrakoot Ghat from the Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh sides sparked an online debate over peace versus vibrancy.

Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are two neighbouring states in central-northern India. They don’t just share a border—they also share deep cultural, historical, and spiritual ties. A perfect example of this shared heritage is Chitrakoot, a town that sits right on the border between the two states and holds great religious importance for Hindus.

Chitrakoot is believed to be the place where Lord Rama, along with Sita and Lakshmana, spent part of their 14-year exile, as told in the Ramayana. The town is filled with temples, ghats (riverbanks), and caves linked to their story. Every year, thousands of devotees from across India come here to visit these sacred spots.

Recently, a digital content creator posted a video that showed the contrasting views of Chitrakoot Ghat from both the Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh sides. On the Uttar Pradesh side, the area was brightly lit, decorated, and filled with people, creating a festive and lively atmosphere. In contrast, the Madhya Pradesh side looked peaceful, calm, and less crowded, with minimal decorations.

The creator didn’t say which side he liked more. Instead, he asked his viewers to decide for themselves. This sparked a lively debate in the comments section. Some people loved the energetic vibe of the UP side, while many others preferred the quiet beauty of the MP side.

One comment read, “Madhya Pradesh is ruling the comments section, bro; people prefer peace over chaos.” Another user shared a thoughtful message: “It’s funny how one video started a debate on which is better, MP or UP. Even if one side is better, why can’t we learn from it and improve our own? We share the same land and sky, yet keep comparing instead of appreciating.”

Despite the differences shown in the video, both sides of Chitrakoot reflect the same spiritual and cultural soul. The region of Bundelkhand, which stretches across both states, shares common traditions, dialects, food, and festivals like Diwali, Holi, Navratri, and Ram Navami.

In the end, the video served as a reminder that beauty can be found in both liveliness and calm, and that shared heritage is more important than state borders.