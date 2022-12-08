Search icon
UP: Man uproots newly-laid road in Deoria with bare hands, video goes viral

In the Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, a man "uprooted" newly-laid road with his bare hands to reveal departmental corruption

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 02:49 PM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: In the Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, a man "uprooted" newly-laid road with his bare hands to reveal departmental corruption, and it crumbled on video. The clip is shared on Twitter by journalist Ahmed Khabeer and it has now gone viral on social media. 

The viral clip opens with a man scraping the road away from the earth, revealing the sloppiness with which the road was built. The man can also be heard calling on the government to take action against the contractor chosen to build the road.

Watch the clip here:

 

PWD response to the viral clip

On the other hand, regarding this matter, PWD official RK Singh told that in the video which went viral, pipes were laid by Jal Nigam and more soil was collected by the farmers, there was some problem of cleanliness due to which the road was damaged.  The following day, the road was repaired, and a letter was written threatening legal action against the contractor.

