UP man tortures wife to have figure like Nora Fatehi, what he did will shock you

YesMadam Shark Tank Experience: Transforming lives, one home at a time
KBC 17: Can you answer this Rs 7 crore question that made this season's first crorepati Aditya Kumar quit the show?
Supreme Court observes education is a 'flourishing industry' in a landmark ruling
Microsoft salary report leaked: How much do engineers, managers, data scientists get? Details here
World's biggest music channel on YouTube is from India, has more than 300 million subscribers; beats BLACKPINK, BANGTANTV, Justin Bieber; it is..
Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold her entire stake in gaming company for Rs 334 crore, months before Online Gaming Bill
After Yo-Yo Test, BCCI brings in rugby-inspired Bronco Test to raise fitness standards in Indian cricket - Here's how it works
IPS Satish Golcha appointed Delhi Police Commissioner
'His inappropriate behaviour...': Malayalam actress Rini Ann George makes shocking allegations against politician, accuses him of inviting her to hotel room
Why do Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani eye THESE Chinese firms? How can Reliance Industries, Adani group bypass ban on Chinese investment?
VIRAL
A 26-year-old woman filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws, claiming that they demanded she have a body like Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi. Here's what happened.
In a shocking incident, a UP man, obsessed with Nora Fatehi, allegedly tortured his wife to work out for three hours a day to achieve a figure like Bollywood actress. He even denied her food so that she could easily get his partner to look as attractive as the Canadian beauty.
The 26-year-old woman, a resident of Muradnagar in Uttar Pradesh, filed a harassment complaint against her husband, claiming that he abused her physically, and as a result, she had a miscarriage. She also alleged that her husband, including her in-laws, body-shamed her and forced her to take an abortion pill. Police said the woman reached out to a mahila thana this week to complain. The couple got married in March this year.
What happened?
The woman, identified as Shanu, was married to Shivam Ujjawal in Ghaziabad through an arranged marriage set-up. Ujjawal, a government physical education teacher, wanted her to look like Nora Fatehi began pressuring her to exercise. She alleged that despite being of normal height and fair complexion, she was regularly taunted for her physical appearance by her husband and in-laws. She claimed she was subjected to taunts that his life was ruined by marrying her, since he could have gotten any beautiful girl like Nora Fatehi.
Further, Shanu alleged that her husband is a womaniser and watches objectionable pictures and videos of other girls on social media. She also claimed that her in-laws harassed her for dowry, torturing her mentally and physically, as per reports.
Rs 77 lakh wedding turned disaster
The woman said that her family spent over Rs 76 lakh on the marriage, including dowry - Rs 16 lakh worth of jewellery, a Mahindra Scorpio costing Rs 24 lakh and Rs 10 lakh given in cash. Despite such expenses, she alleged that she was harassed by her in-laws for more dowry, the complaint reads.
Meanwhile, the Police have registered a complaint against the woman’s husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and sister-in-law in this matter, and further investigations are underway.