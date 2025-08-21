Add DNA as a Preferred Source
UP man tortures wife to have figure like Nora Fatehi, what he did will shock you

A 26-year-old woman filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws, claiming that they demanded she have a body like Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi. Here's what happened.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 03:41 PM IST

UP man tortures wife to have figure like Nora Fatehi, what he did will shock you
In a shocking incident, a UP man, obsessed with Nora Fatehi, allegedly tortured his wife to work out for three hours a day to achieve a figure like Bollywood actress. He even denied her food so that she could easily get his partner to look as attractive as the Canadian beauty. 

The 26-year-old woman, a resident of Muradnagar in Uttar Pradesh, filed a harassment complaint against her husband, claiming that he abused her physically, and as a result, she had a miscarriage. She also alleged that her husband, including her in-laws, body-shamed her and forced her to take an abortion pill.  Police said the woman reached out to a mahila thana this week to complain. The couple got married in March this year.

What happened?

The woman, identified as Shanu, was married to Shivam Ujjawal in Ghaziabad through an arranged marriage set-up. Ujjawal, a government physical education teacher, wanted her to look like Nora Fatehi began pressuring her to exercise. She alleged that despite being of normal height and fair complexion, she was regularly taunted for her physical appearance by her husband and in-laws. She claimed she was subjected to taunts that his life was ruined by marrying her, since he could have gotten any beautiful girl like Nora Fatehi.

Further, Shanu alleged that her husband is a womaniser and watches objectionable pictures and videos of other girls on social media. She also claimed that her in-laws harassed her for dowry, torturing her mentally and physically, as per reports. 


Rs 77 lakh wedding turned disaster

The woman said that her family spent over Rs 76 lakh on the marriage, including dowry - Rs 16 lakh worth of jewellery, a Mahindra Scorpio costing Rs 24 lakh and Rs 10 lakh given in cash. Despite such expenses, she alleged that she was harassed by her in-laws for more dowry, the complaint reads.

Meanwhile, the Police have registered a complaint against the woman’s husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and sister-in-law in this matter, and further investigations are underway. 

