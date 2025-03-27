Babloo often stayed away from home due to work. It was then that Radhika started a relationship with another man in the village. Babloo's family informed him about Radhika's alleged affair.

Everything is fair in love and war, they say and in a rare and unconventional act of acceptance, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar district, Babloo decided to marry off his wife Radhika to her lover after discovering their long-standing affair. As unusual as it might sound, Babloo's actions stand out as a unique example of acceptance and practicality in dealing with marital challenges.

Babloo and Radhika had been married since 2017 and were parents to two children.

Babloo often stayed away from home due to work. It was then that Radhika started a relationship with another man in the village. Babloo's family informed him about Radhika's alleged affair. Upon confronting her, Babloo gave Radhika the freedom to choose between him and her lover. When she chose her lover, Babloo not only accepted her decision but also took the extraordinary step of arranging their wedding.

He first solemnised their marriage in court and later organised a ceremony at a local temple, where Radhika and her lover exchanged garlands and vows in the presence of villagers. Babloo also requested custody of their children, a proposal that Radhika agreed to after marrying her lover. Babloo vowed to raise the children alone while allowing Radhika to move forward with her new life.