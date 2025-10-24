FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeViral

VIRAL

UP man’s emotional video cry for help from Saudi Arabia goes viral: 'I will die...'

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the embassy said, "The embassy is trying to locate the man.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 08:22 PM IST

UP man’s emotional video cry for help from Saudi Arabia goes viral: 'I will die...'
The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has reacted to a viral video in which a man claiming to be from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, alleges that he is being held against his will in the Gulf country.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the embassy said, "The embassy is trying to locate the man. No further action can be taken as the video does not provide any information about his location/province in Saudi Arabia, contact number, or employer."

The mission appealed to Delhi-based lawyer Kalpana Srivastava, who shared the video online, to provide more information. It said, "@Lawyer_Kalpana please obtain information from the source of the video you posted."

The Indian Embassy also contacted Uttar Pradesh authorities, stating, "Since the man says he is from Prayagraj district, @DM_PRAYAGRAJ @Sp_prayag @prayagraj_pol may also contact his family and advise them to write to us at cw.riyadh@mea.gov.in."

 

 

Man's Call for Help from the Desert

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a man is seen speaking in Bhojpuri with a camel in the background. He claims he is being held against his will in Saudi Arabia. The clip has garnered considerable attention online, garnering over 140,000 views within 24 hours.

The man can be heard saying, "My village is in Allahabad... I came to Saudi Arabia. Kapil has my passport. I told him I want to go home, but he is threatening to kill me."

He continues, looking distressed, "Brother, please share this video. Share it so much that your support from India can help me get help and return to India. If you're Muslim, Hindu, or anyone—brother, wherever you are—please help. Please help me, I'm going to die; I have to go to my mother. Share this video as widely as possible. Look, there's no one around here, no one—look brother, I'm going to die. Share this video so much that it reaches the Prime Minister," the man pleads.

The video was shared by Advocate Kalpana Srivastava, a criminal lawyer in Delhi. Tagging External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, she wrote, "Hon'ble External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar ji, please take immediate action. A man from Prayagraj Handia Pratappur is stranded in Saudi Arabia."

Srivastava appealed to the public to share the video as widely as possible, writing that widespread dissemination could help authorities locate and assist the man.

As of now, Indian authorities have not confirmed the man's identity or whereabouts. The embassy has urged anyone with credible information, including the man's family in Prayagraj, to contact them directly.

Also read: UAE: Ras Al Khaimah’s iconic ‘haunted palace’ listed for Rs 59 crore, its construction cost over…; SEE PICS

 

Also read: UAE: Ras Al Khaimah's iconic 'haunted palace' listed for Rs 59 crore, its construction cost over…; SEE PICS
