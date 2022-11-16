Search icon
UP man opens Bewafa Tea Shop in Banda, offers discounts to jilted lovers

A man from the city has started his tea stall namely 'Bewafa Chai Stall' and offering a massive discount to jilted lovers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 02:11 PM IST

New Delhi: Real-life incidents sometimes surpass those shown in films and this incident that took place in Banda, Uttar Pradesh is an apt example. A man from the city has started his tea stall namely 'Bewafa Chai Stall' and offering a massive discount to jilted lovers.

Watch the video here:

 

 The tea seller has kept a special offer for the lovers in his tea shop, under which the lovers will be given two teas for ₹ 15, while for those who have been cheated in love, a concession of ₹ 10 tea will be given. 

The video of his tea stall is now going viral on different social media platforms.

What do you think of this tea stall?

