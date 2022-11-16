UP man opens Bewafa Tea Shop in Banda, offers discounts to jilted lovers

Screengrab

New Delhi: Real-life incidents sometimes surpass those shown in films and this incident that took place in Banda, Uttar Pradesh is an apt example. A man from the city has started his tea stall namely 'Bewafa Chai Stall' and offering a massive discount to jilted lovers.

The tea seller has kept a special offer for the lovers in his tea shop, under which the lovers will be given two teas for ₹ 15, while for those who have been cheated in love, a concession of ₹ 10 tea will be given.

The video of his tea stall is now going viral on different social media platforms.

