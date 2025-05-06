In a very shocking incident, a man from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras village was faced with a mystery involving his bank account which left him wondering what happened. His bank account suddenly showed his balance to be a 36-digit number which is even beyond the net worth of many billionaires combined.

In a very shocking incident, a man from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras village was faced with a mystery involving his bank account which left him wondering what happened. His bank account suddenly showed his balance to be a 36-digit number which is even beyond the net worth of many billionaires combined.

Ajit, the village man, could not believe his eyes when he saw Rs 1,00,13,56,00,00,01,39,54,21,00,23,56,00,00,01,39,542 in his bank account on April 25, according to a report by NDTV. This figure was even beyond the understanding of a normal calculator. The incident took place two days after his bank was debited Rs 1,800 and Rs 1,400 in two separate transactions.

When Ajit shared the news with his wife, for a moment she got overwhelmed with joy thinking that they will become the richest people on earth with this uncountable wealth. However, it wasn’t long enough when they thought this to be a case of fraud, said the report.

When Ajit contacted the bank to inform them of the issue, the bank confirmed this to be a technical glitch which occurred in the Jammu and Kashmir branch. Even after knowing the problem, it continued. As the problem was not solved and fears regarding some big scam surrounded Ajit and his family, he took the help of police. The authorities have asked him to file a complaint under cybercrime, the report added.

His account has now been frozen but with no solution provided, an uncertainty has grabbed him and his family. They fear that this might be a case of a big fraud. Though there is no information regarding how this much money came into the bank account of Ajit or what will happen next, his bank account now has an amount which is far greater rthan SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, the richest man on earth, which is USD 389 billion.