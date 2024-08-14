Twitter
Viral

UP man, father of two, undergoes Hernia surgery; Doctors find ovary and uterus inside his body

In Gorakhpur, doctors performing hernia surgery on 46-year-old Rajgir Mistri discovered an underdeveloped uterus and an ovary inside his abdomen.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 14, 2024, 07:30 AM IST

UP man, father of two, undergoes Hernia surgery; Doctors find ovary and uterus inside his body
In a startling medical discovery, doctors operating on a 46-year-old man in Gorakhpur found female reproductive organs inside his body. Rajgir Mistri, a father of two, had sought medical help after experiencing severe stomach pain, leading to this unexpected revelation.

Mistri's journey to uncovering this medical anomaly began when he visited a doctor due to persistent stomach pain. Initial ultrasound scans revealed a mass in his abdomen that was pressing against his internal organs, causing a hernia. Seeking further treatment, Mistri attended a free hernia check-up camp at BRD Medical College, where Dr. Narendra Dev confirmed the presence of a hernia.

However, the true nature of Mistri's condition was only uncovered during surgery. Dr. Dev and his team were shocked to discover that the mass causing the hernia was actually an underdeveloped uterus, with an ovary situated nearby.

Dr. Dev explained that Mistri exhibits no female-like physical features, attributing the presence of these female reproductive organs to a birth deformity. Despite the unusual findings, Mistri's surgery was successful, and he is now recovering well.

This rare medical case has not only highlighted the complexities of human biology but also underscored the importance of thorough medical examinations.

