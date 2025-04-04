The incident took place on Wednesday (April 2) at a private hall in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, reports said. Wasim Sarwat, 50, who was a shoe trader, was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A joyous wedding anniversary celebration in Uttar Pradesh turned fatal as a man dancing with his wife on stage suffered a heart attack and collapsed. The couple had thrown a party to celebrate 25 years of their marriage.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video, Wasim can be seen dancing on stage with his wife before suddenly falling to the ground. Family members and friends present there rushed towards Wasim to help him.

The family has since laid Wasim to rest according to their rituals. He is survived by his wife Farah, who works as a school teacher, and two sons.

"Such cases often result from undiagnosed heart conditions. A sudden cardiac arrest can occur when there is an underlying issue with blood circulation or heart rhythm," a senior cardiologist said, according to India Today.

Symptoms of heart attack include chest pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, sweating, nausea, and lightheadedness. It is generally advised to seek medical care if symptoms show.