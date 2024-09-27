Twitter
UP shocker: Class 2 boy killed over 'tantrik' practices 5 arrested

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 03:25 PM IST

    In a recent case in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, an 11-year-old boy was mercilessly murdered in the name of black magic with an aim to attract prosperity at school. The victim was kidnapped from the hostel of the DL Public School on September 23 by the school’s owner, Jasodhan Singh, and his son, Dinesh Baghel, with three other employees.

    As stated by the police, the accused thought that a human sacrifice would help the financially troubled school to become prosperous. Then they tricked Kritarth and administered pil on him, took him to the jungle, and performed the rituals. But when he opened his eyes and started to cry, they got scared and killed him by throttling.

    The culprits initially attempted to convince the boy’s family that he was being spirited away to the hospital due to illness. But the family interrupted the trip and realised the bitter truth about it. They immediately informed the police.

    Five people have been arrested concerning this heinous act, and the people include Singh and Baghel. They have been charged under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an FIR has been lodged against them. This particular event has reached many people with concern about satanism and sacrifices in society.

    This is not the first incident; in January this year, a mother and daughter were arrested in Muzaffarnagar for strangling two children in a similar practice. The Uttar Pradesh police are now trying to crack down on such beliefs that may result in such a tragedy.

    This particular crime is so shocking—it is high time people learn more about superstitions and their potentially deadly consequences. As authorities still conduct vigil searches, the public wakes up to the unnecessary loss of the innocent.

    Advertisement