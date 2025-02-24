It’s common to see grooms arriving at weddings in luxurious cars, but one family in Uttar Pradesh took a different approach by organising a ceremonial send-off featuring bulldozers. A video circulating on the internet shows the groom arriving on a JCB.

Indian weddings are known for their grandeur, showcasing a blend of vibrant colors, rich traditions, emotions, and celebrations. One of the highlights of these events is the groom's procession, or baraat, which families strive to make memorable through creative means. From bullock carts to helicopters, people go all out to elevate the experience. A recent wedding in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, exemplified this trend.

It’s common to see grooms arriving at weddings in luxurious cars, but one family in Uttar Pradesh took a different approach by organising a ceremonial send-off featuring bulldozers. A video circulating on the internet shows the groom arriving on a JCB.

On Thursday, Karishma, the bride of Rahul Yadav, prepared to leave for her new home. After bidding farewell to her family and stepping into a decorated car for her journey with her husband, the scene took an unexpected turn. Nearly a dozen bulldozers suddenly joined the wedding procession, creating one of the most unique send-offs ever seen.

Initially, onlookers were taken aback by the presence of bulldozers, which have recently been associated with the Uttar Pradesh government's actions against rioters. However, once it became clear that the machines were part of the wedding festivities, the initial shock transformed into excitement, prompting many to record videos that quickly went viral. The unique procession soon became known as the "bulldozer wedding" on social media.

When asked about the unusual choice of vehicles, the groom’s uncle, Ramkumar, shared, “These are Babaji’s bulldozers, and we thought of doing a different kind of ‘bidaai’ with them, which will look good and different. I am very happy. People traditionally use cars and helicopters, but we used bulldozers because, by the grace of God, we own some JCBs," reported NDTV.

The groom, Rahul Yadav, shared his enthusiasm for the unconventional send-off, stating, “We decided to do this thinking that people will like it. The bulldozer is very popular in Uttar Pradesh."