The incident took place on NH 58 when the thief snatched the cash garland and fled in a mini-truck.

A groom in Uttar Pradesh has been compared to a Bollywood hero after he pursued a thief who stole his garland of cash. This dramatic event took place in Meerut when the thief successfully grabbed the cash garland while the groom was seated on a horse during his baraat.

The incident took place on NH 58 when the thief snatched the cash garland and fled in a mini-truck. Leaving his own baraat behind, the groom flagged down a passing motorcycle and pursued the thief, as reported by the Indian Express.

After following the thief for a while, the groom was captured on video climbing through the window of the moving mini-truck. The footage of his bold act has since gone viral online.

The video captures the groom, dressed in his wedding attire and a red turban, scaling the window of the pickup truck as it traveled along the highway. After successfully climbing through the window of the moving vehicle, he retrieved his garland made of Rs 100 banknotes and managed to climb back out.

The video also depicts the groom confronting the thief after managing to stop the mini-truck on the road. The thief, who remains unidentified in reports, was seen pleading with the groom for mercy.

The footage has gone viral, entertaining thousands of viewers. One user on X joked, “Cash mala was more important than Varmala,” while another quipped, “Plot Twist: The groom wanted to escape from the wedding, so he orchestrated this whole thing.”

Another said, "UP is not for the beginner." A third user wrote, "Full on Hollywood chase sequence."