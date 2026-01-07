UP government holds high-level meeting to review Noida second expressway project

UP government reviews Noida second expressway project in high-level meeting, discusses Yamuna Pushta route, funding options, execution models and irrigation department hurdles.

Uttar Pradesh government has reviewed the second expressway proposal for Noida by holding a high-level meeting in Lucknow. The project, planned along the Yamuna Pushta road, is being considered as an alternative to the existing Noida Expressway. Senior officials discussed the project’s alignment, funding options and execution plan, especially after it recently faced a setback due to the irrigation department denying a no-objection certificate (NOC).

Plan for Yamuna Pushta Road Expressway

The proposed expressway is designed as an elevated corridor running along the Yamuna embankment. It will start near Kalindi Kunj and extend up to Sector 150 in Noida, covering around 23 km. The road may further connect with the Yamuna Expressway, taking the total length close to 30 km.

Once completed, the new route is expected to offer a faster and high-capacity connection between Delhi, Noida International Airport and the Yamuna Expressway, reducing pressure on the Noida Expressway.

Key discussions in the meeting

During the meeting, Noida Authority officials made a detailed presentation before the industrial development commissioner. The presentation covered the geographical alignment of the project, possible construction models, funding patterns and design options.

Noida CEO Lokesh M said the project could move to the execution stage if the necessary approvals are received and the road classification issue is resolved.

Funding and execution options

The project is expected to cost several thousand crores, which the Noida Authority cannot fund alone. As a result, options such as a public-private partnership (PPP) model were discussed. Officials are also exploring whether the project could be executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) or the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). For NHAI to take charge, the Yamuna Pushta road would need to be declared a national highway.

Irrigation Department’s Objections

The main hurdle remains the irrigation department’s refusal to grant an NOC. The department has raised concerns that construction near the Yamuna embankment could disturb the levee structure and affect drainage systems, increasing flood risks.