UP: Farmer ploughs field as majestic tiger strolls casually in nearby paddy field, video is viral

Shared on Twitter by Raj Lakhani, this remarkable video showcases a tiger calmly meandering through a paddy field. In the background, a man attends to his tasks in the field while seated on a tractor.

New Delhi: On the internet, it's quite common to come across videos featuring big cats leisurely strolling in front of tourist vehicles. However, prepare to be astounded by a video you've likely never seen before – a tiger and a human in such close proximity.

This is Pilibhit, UP

A tiger roaming in the field & in the background farmer plowing the field.

Video shot by another farmer. pic.twitter.com/LXjOv1HVho July 12, 2023

Shared on Twitter by Raj Lakhani, this remarkable video showcases a tiger calmly meandering through a paddy field. In the background, a man attends to his tasks in the field while seated on a tractor. Astonishingly, neither the farmer nor the tiger exhibit any signs of fear or threat towards each other. According to the caption, the footage was captured in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh.

The video has gained substantial attention, accumulating over 120k views and eliciting numerous reactions. Viewers were left awestruck by the incredible scene, with some suggesting that tigers seldom attack unless provoked. Others highlighted this video as a perfect exemplification of the harmonious coexistence between animals and humans.

One user expressed their delight, stating, "Love it when humanity coexists with nature!"

Another user speculated, "This appears to be the edge of Dudhwa National Park, where tiger density is quite high."