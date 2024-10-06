Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Anupamaa's Muskan Bamne shares expectations from Bigg Boss 18, says she had to do Salman's show because...| Exclusive

Meet Muskan Bamne, Anupamaa-fame actress who worked with Shraddha Kapoor, now entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 house

UP: Doctors extract 2kg hair bundle from woman's stomach who ate it for….

Between Scylla and Charybdis: India's precarious position in Israel-Iran standoff

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal, controversial influencer who was booked for rash driving; he’s popular for…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Anupamaa's Muskan Bamne shares expectations from Bigg Boss 18, says she had to do Salman's show because...| Exclusive

Anupamaa's Muskan Bamne shares expectations from Bigg Boss 18, says she had to do Salman's show because...| Exclusive

Meet Muskan Bamne, Anupamaa-fame actress who worked with Shraddha Kapoor, now entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 house

Meet Muskan Bamne, Anupamaa-fame actress who worked with Shraddha Kapoor, now entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 house

8 local dishes to try in Manipur

8 local dishes to try in Manipur

Why avocado is considered a superfood?

Why avocado is considered a superfood?

Mayank Yadav creates history in IND vs BAN 1st T20I

Mayank Yadav creates history in IND vs BAN 1st T20I

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, �जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Meet Muskan Bamne, Anupamaa-fame actress who worked with Shraddha Kapoor, now entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 house

Meet Muskan Bamne, Anupamaa-fame actress who worked with Shraddha Kapoor, now entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 house

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

Shilpa Shirodkar shares her family’s reaction to doing Bigg Boss 18, reveals tips from Namrata, Mahesh Babu | Exclusive

Shilpa Shirodkar shares her family’s reaction to doing Bigg Boss 18, reveals tips from Namrata, Mahesh Babu | Exclusive

HomeViral

Viral

UP: Doctors extract 2kg hair bundle from woman's stomach who ate it for….

Clinically diagnosed as trichophagia, or Rapunzel Syndrome, the psychological condition involves the victims picking their own hair for ingestion.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 11:02 PM IST

UP: Doctors extract 2kg hair bundle from woman's stomach who ate it for….
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Doctors in Bareilly have extracted 2 kg of human hair from inside a 21-year-old woman, who had been eating it for the last 16 years, plucking it on the sly whenever she would get a chance.     

Clinically diagnosed as trichophagia, or Rapunzel Syndrome, the psychological condition involves the victims picking their own hair for ingestion.     

The hair had completely "captured the cavity" of her stomach and even some part of her intestine, doctors said.    

The Kargaina resident was diagnosed with the condition on September 20 when the accumulation of hair was detected in a CT Scan.     

"Trichophagia is a chronic psychiatric disorder that involves the repeated ingestion of hair. It's often associated with trichotillomania, a condition that involves compulsively pulling out one's own hair," Dr MP Singh, a surgeon at the district hospital in Bareilly, told PTI.    

 After her diagnosis, Dr Singh said, the woman was counselled at the hospital. She accepted that from the age of five she had been eating her hair.     

The hair from her body was extracted on September 26 in an operation.     

"The quantity of hair had completely captured the cavity of her stomach and even some part of her intestine," Dr Singh said.     

The condition rendered the patient unable to eat solid items, and induced vomiting when she took something liquid.     

"Psychological problem the patient had is called Trichophagia. Operation was held for trichobezoar, and the syndrome is called the Rapunzel syndrome," Dr Singh said.     

"Rapunzel syndrome is an unusual form of trichobezoar found in patients with a history of psychiatric disorders, trichotillomania (habit of hair pulling) and trichophagia (morbid habit of chewing the hair), consequently developing gastric bezoars. The principal symptoms are vomiting and epigastric pain," he added.     

He defined trichobezoar as a hairball that can form in the gastrointestinal tract. "It can be benign, but it can also cause serious health concerns and require emergency surgery."     

Dr Singh said the condition causes such symptoms as abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, constipation, and weight loss.     

"The causes of trichophagia are unknown, but some theories suggest it could be due to genetic predisposition, social environment, or neurobiological factors," he said.     

Cognitive behavioural therapy is considered the most effective treatment for trichotillomania, he said.     

Hospital In-charge Dr Alka Sharma said such cases of complex surgery are very rare.     

"No such case has been reported in the last 20 years," she said.     

Meanwhile, the family told doctors that the woman was addicted to hair pulling and her condition came to the fore when she started having severe pain in the stomach and required CT Scan.     

Dr Sharma said the woman is being counselled at the hospital.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI) 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Israel: 1 killed, 9 injured at mass shooting at bus station in Beersheba

Israel: 1 killed, 9 injured at mass shooting at bus station in Beersheba

Bigg Boss 18: Know highest-paid contestants of Salman Khan’s reality show over the years

Bigg Boss 18: Know highest-paid contestants of Salman Khan’s reality show over the years

Shilpa Shirodkar shares her family’s reaction to doing Bigg Boss 18, reveals tips from Namrata, Mahesh Babu | Exclusive

Shilpa Shirodkar shares her family’s reaction to doing Bigg Boss 18, reveals tips from Namrata, Mahesh Babu | Exclusive

Scared of DIGITAL ARREST? Here's what you need to do

Scared of DIGITAL ARREST? Here's what you need to do

IND vs BAN, 1st T20I: Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya star as India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets, lead series 1-0

IND vs BAN, 1st T20I: Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya star as India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets, lead series 1-0

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

Bigg Boss: Top 5 contestants of all seasons of Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss: Top 5 contestants of all seasons of Salman Khan's show

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement