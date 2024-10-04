UP couple scams people using fake time machine to reverse ageing, internet calls them 'Bunty and Babli'

In a shocking incident reported recently from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a couple has allegedly defrauded numerous elderly individuals out of Rs 35 crore by promoting an "Israel-made time machine" that they claimed could reverse aging. Rajeev Kumar Dubey and his wife Rashmi Dubey had a therapy centre known as Revival World in Kidwai Nagar where they sold a machine that can turn elderly people into young men and women.

The couple used the services of the centre to attract victims, promising to restore their bodies with the help of “oxygen therapy” against the effects of pollution. They had different rates: 10 classes for Rs 6,000 and a three-year package for Rs 90,000. Also, they offered bonuses to clients that brought in other clients to the business, making it a pyramid.

Other complainants, such as Renu Singh, said that she suffered heavy loss alleging she was cheated out of Rs 10.75 lakh. She said that in all, hundreds were duped. After that, the police filed a case against the Dubeys under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating the woman. Police are on the manhunt for the couple and have put out a word to airports in case they plan on fleeing the country.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankita Sharma said that there can be more than two dozen victims in this case. The case is still ongoing as the police compile as many pieces of evidence and statements from the victims of this elaborate scam.

This case shows that elderly people are particularly susceptible to fraudsters who offer them a panacea for ageing, which requires increased attention and safety precautions among the population.