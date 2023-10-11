Headlines

Asha Parekh questions The Kashmir Files makers for not giving money to Kashmiri Hindus: '50 crore bhi to de sakte the'

India vs Afghanistan, Cricket World Cup 2023: Spotlight on Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer

Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif shot dead by unidentified assailants in Pakistan: Report

A software engineer leading the technological curve in the USA - Sai Nitisha Tadiboina

Ravi Teja says Yash is 'lucky to get a film like KGF', gets attacked by his fans: '8 saal ki mehnat hai'

A software engineer leading the technological curve in the USA - Sai Nitisha Tadiboina

Films rejected by other actors that made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar

Most expensive things owned by Hardik Pandya

7 Foods that can reverse premature greying

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

Ravi Teja says Yash is 'lucky to get a film like KGF', gets attacked by his fans: '8 saal ki mehnat hai'

South India's biggest flop, led by superstar, lost Rs 170 crore at box office; it's not Adipurush, Acharya, Liger, Cobra

Fukrey 3 box office collection: Pulkit, Richa, Varun, Manjot, Pankaj- starrer mints Rs 100 crore worldwide

Viral

UP: Couple's romance on moving bike takes a costly turn: Slapped with Rs 8,000 fine

A viral video capturing a young couple's dangerous Public Display of Affection (PDA) on a speeding motorcycle in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, has raised serious concerns about road safety.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

In a recent incident that has drawn widespread attention, public roads have once again become a stage for dangerous stunts and reckless behavior. The episode in question involves a young couple engaging in a Public Display of Affection (PDA) on a speeding motorcycle, a behavior that not only endangers their lives but also poses a significant risk to other road users and pedestrians.

The incident took place in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, and has ignited concerns about road safety and adherence to regulations. The couple was filmed engaging in a romantic embrace while riding a motorcycle on National Highway 9. Shockingly, they flouted road safety regulations by not wearing helmets during their reckless ride.

The video of this incident quickly went viral on social media platforms, prompting outrage among viewers who called for swift and strict action to be taken against the couple. This incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Simbhaoli police station, and it highlights a growing problem on public roads.

In response to the viral video, the Hapur police took immediate action by imposing a hefty fine on the couple. According to reports, the biker was fined Rs 8,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act, and legal proceedings have been initiated to address their dangerous behavior.

The Hapur police issued a statement in which they emphasized their swift response, saying, "Photos of a couple performing stunts on a bike on the National Highway under the Simbhawali police station area went viral on social media. #Hapurpolice took immediate cognizance and issued a challan of Rs 8,000 for the said bike under the MV Act, and advance legal action is being taken."

This incident serves as a stark reminder that public roads should never be a place for stunts or reckless behavior.

