UP: Couple's romance on moving bike takes a costly turn: Slapped with Rs 8,000 fine

A viral video capturing a young couple's dangerous Public Display of Affection (PDA) on a speeding motorcycle in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, has raised serious concerns about road safety.

In a recent incident that has drawn widespread attention, public roads have once again become a stage for dangerous stunts and reckless behavior. The episode in question involves a young couple engaging in a Public Display of Affection (PDA) on a speeding motorcycle, a behavior that not only endangers their lives but also poses a significant risk to other road users and pedestrians.

The incident took place in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, and has ignited concerns about road safety and adherence to regulations. The couple was filmed engaging in a romantic embrace while riding a motorcycle on National Highway 9. Shockingly, they flouted road safety regulations by not wearing helmets during their reckless ride.

The video of this incident quickly went viral on social media platforms, prompting outrage among viewers who called for swift and strict action to be taken against the couple. This incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Simbhaoli police station, and it highlights a growing problem on public roads.

In response to the viral video, the Hapur police took immediate action by imposing a hefty fine on the couple. According to reports, the biker was fined Rs 8,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act, and legal proceedings have been initiated to address their dangerous behavior.

The Hapur police issued a statement in which they emphasized their swift response, saying, "Photos of a couple performing stunts on a bike on the National Highway under the Simbhawali police station area went viral on social media. #Hapurpolice took immediate cognizance and issued a challan of Rs 8,000 for the said bike under the MV Act, and advance legal action is being taken."

This incident serves as a stark reminder that public roads should never be a place for stunts or reckless behavior.