UP cops help elderly man in collecting pulses spilled on road in viral video, internet is crying tears of joy

New Delhi: A touching video that is going viral for good reasons shows UP police officials helping an elderly Meerut man in collecting pulses that had been spilled on the road. The video, shared by UP Police on Instagram, has left people with a feeling of warmth in their hearts. We are pretty sure that the video of the deed of kindness is likely to make you smile as well.

The heartwarming footage opens with two cops and an elderly man collecting pulses that have been spilled on the road. A few other cops can be seen standing nearby, directing traffic to assist them in safely picking up the pulses.

“‘In-grained to lend a helping hand'. In a heartwarming act of kindness, @meerutpolice assisted an elderly man who had accidentally spilled a bag of pulses on the road. The police not only helped him gather the scattered pulse but also escorted him safely back home,” official handle of Uttar Pradesh's police captioned the clip on Instagram.

With over 789k views, the clip has gone viral. People on the internet flooded the comments section with appreciation for the kind-hearted policemen. Many expressed how the world needs more people like these cops.

“My heroes" an Instagram user wrote. "Good work, we want these types of cops," said another. "Herat touching moment," said a third. "Amazing work," said a fourth. "True definition of HERO, lots of love and blessings for you" a fifth person wrote. Many people expressed their feelings using love emoticons.