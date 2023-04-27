UP cop with pure devotion dances to Krishna's bhajan at temple, viral video wins hearts

screengrab

New Delhi: If you are having an odd day or not feeling fell, we bet, this heartwarming clip will lift up your spirits and will definitely bring a smile to your face. Well, a video that has been creating quite a buzz across social media platforms showcases an Uttar Pradesh cop dancing with pure devotion to Lord Krishna's bhajan at a temple. The footage was shared on Twitter and it has close to 179k views. The cop’s pure antics have won the internet’s heart. Watch it here:

The 15-second clip shows the cop, who is wearing his police uniform, dancing enthusiastically to Lord Krishna's bhajan at a temple. The pure expression of the cop while dancing will compel you to watch the video on loop, as we are doing.

The video is shared with a caption that reads, "Mathura - In the temple of Vrindavan @Uppolice. A VDO of an inspector came to the fore in which he was seen engrossed in the devotion of Lord Krishna. Hail Hare Krishna "

Since being shared two days ago, the video has raked up more than 179,000 views. The share has also accumulated over 4,600 likes. Netizens bombarded the comment section with heart and love-struck emojis.



See some of the reactions below:

इसमें क्या ग़लत है ईश्वर से बड़ा कोई नहीं॥ईश्वर की भक्ति सबसे उत्तम॥श्रीराधे — Alok Guptta (@alokaims) April 25, 2023

कोई बुराई नही...सबको अपना अपना धर्म अपनाने और उसमे लीन होने का अधिकार है बस जन सेवा बाधा ना हो! — (राजीव) हूं पर बोलता थोड़ा (अजीब) हूं!(@RKJournos) April 25, 2023

भगवान की भक्ति का सबको अधिकार है। — P M (@Prabhat40981166) April 25, 2023

