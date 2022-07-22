Search icon
Uttar Pradesh cop starts his own school for underprivileged children after seeing the parents begging

The kids, who are loving their studies and want to continue their education, would have ended up begging if the cop hadn't intervened.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 07:43 PM IST

Image Credit: ANI

A police officer in the temple city of Ayodhya offers free education to children from low-income households in order to ensure a better future for them.

"We want to continue our education and go to school." "We feel pretty good while learning here, so we come here on a daily basis," a child added.

With multiple young attendees in a class under a tree and open spaces, humanity echoes in the noble cause.

 

Police Sub-Inspector Ranjit Yadav started the classes several months ago after witnessing the parents of these children begging.

"I started my own school and have been teaching these kids for several months whenever I have a holiday." "I frequently observed their parents begging; after talking to them, I discovered that many were wanting to educate their children," Police Sub-Inspector Ranjit Yadav told ANI.

The children are observed in large numbers attending his classes, with over 50 students indicating their presence. Yadav also provides stationery and books to the children.

Police Sub Inspector Ranjit Yadav's noble thought and deed serve as the first milestone in establishing that humanity has a face during a time when everything took a toll during the Pandemic, including the education of young innocent children.

