UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets mother in native village, heartwarming photo goes viral

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who recently got re-elected as the chief minister of the state in the assembly elections, recently made a visit to his native village and met with his family members, including his elderly mother.

During a trip to Uttarakhand, UP CM Yogi Adityanath decided to visit his native village Panchur in the Pauri district on Tuesday, where he met with his relatives and sought the blessings of his mother, who he was meeting after many years.

It must be noted that this was the chief minister’s first time visiting his mother and his ancestral village after being elected to power. After the visit, Adityanath took to Twitter and shared a photo of him with his mother, which went viral.

In the photo, CM Yogi Adityanath can be seen bowing down and touching the feet of his mother, seeing her blessings. Adityanath’s mother, who is dressed in a blue saree, can be seen giving her son blessings. The UP CM captioned the photo in Hindi, writing “Maa (mother).”

As per PTI reports, the Uttar Pradesh CM was visiting his native village in Uttarakhand to attend a family function. He went to spend the night of May 3 in his village and will attend the hair tonsure ceremony of his nephew on Wednesday.

"Adityanath, in fact, visited his village for the first time in several years to attend any family function there," an official said, as quoted by PTI. Yogi Adityanath has visited Uttarakhand many times for political visits but has never visited his native village before.

The photo uploaded by UP CM Adityanath has over 2 lakh likes on Twitter and hundreds of loving comments. Netizens and Yogi’s followers also showered the BJP leader with love over the image he shared with his mother.

