Watch: CCTV footage shows group of people smoking cigarettes inside closed lift in Greater Noida, video goes viral

A CCTV footage has emerged on social media platforms which is being circulated across a group of men who were smoking in the residential building lift in Greater Noida.

The incident was recorded by the lift's CCTV at the Ace City apartment building in Greater Noida West. There were 7 people who entered the lift and two of them were caught smoking as per the footage shared by 'Greater Noida West' on Twitter.

ग्रेटर नोएडा वेस्ट की ऐस सिटी सोसाइटी की लिफ्ट में सीसीटीवी के सामने सिगरेट का धुआं उड़ाते और शराब ले जाते युवकों का वीडियो वायरल। pic.twitter.com/FisRSTVe9N — Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) March 5, 2023

A person who was wearing a blue shirt had a cigarette in his hand and lit up as soon as the door shut while watching the lift CCTV. After a while, all of them started staring at the CCTV, and one of the men adjusted the camera's angle downward.

he guy wearing a blue shirt shared the cigarette with another group member who was carrying a liquor bottle in his hand as well and another person was carrying a juice bottle.

Ankush Singh, one of the 7 males, has been arrested, according to the ADCP's response to the incident.

"Information obtained from social media that some people are interfering with CCTV by blowing cigarette smoke in front of the camera in the ACE Society lift. In this regard, the Bisrakh police station has already detained one person, and more arrests are being made,” Noida Police reported.

सोशल मीडिया से प्राप्त सूचना कि ACE सोसाइटी की लिफ्ट में कुछ व्यक्ति CCTV कैमरे के आगे सिगरेट का धुआं फूंक कर CCTV से छेड़खानी कर रहे है। इस संबंध में थाना बिसरख पुलिस द्वारा एक व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है, शेष की गिरफ्तारी का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/Mn6tY3q0OC — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) March 5, 2023

Laws behind smoking cigarettes in a public place:

Section (4) of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act 2003 prohibits smoking in a public place stipulating that, No person shall smoke in any public place: Provided that in a hotel having thirty rooms or a restaurant having a seating capacity of thirty persons or more and in the airports, a separate provision for smoking area or space may be made. Whoever contravenes the provisions of Section 4 shall be punishable with a fine which may extend to two hundred rupees.