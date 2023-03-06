Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Watch: CCTV footage shows group of people smoking cigarettes inside closed lift in Greater Noida, video goes viral

The incident was recorded by the lift's CCTV at the Ace City apartment building in Greater Noida West.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 10:19 AM IST

Watch: CCTV footage shows group of people smoking cigarettes inside closed lift in Greater Noida, video goes viral
Watch: CCTV footage shows group of people smoking cigarettes inside closed lift in Greater Noida, video goes viral

A CCTV footage has emerged on social media platforms which is being circulated across a group of men who were smoking in the residential building lift in Greater Noida. 

The incident was recorded by the lift's CCTV at the Ace City apartment building in Greater Noida West. There were 7 people who entered the lift and two of them were caught smoking as per the footage shared by 'Greater Noida West' on Twitter. 

A person who was wearing a blue shirt had a cigarette in his hand and lit up as soon as the door shut while watching the lift CCTV. After a while, all of them started staring at the CCTV, and one of the men adjusted the camera's angle downward.

(Also Read: Watch: Greater Noida woman assaulted for feeding dogs, Beta-2 police arrest accused father and son)

he guy wearing a blue shirt shared the cigarette with another group member who was carrying a liquor bottle in his hand as well and another person was carrying a juice bottle.

Ankush Singh, one of the 7 males, has been arrested, according to the ADCP's response to the incident. 

"Information obtained from social media that some people are interfering with CCTV by blowing cigarette smoke in front of the camera in the ACE Society lift. In this regard, the Bisrakh police station has already detained one person, and more arrests are being made,” Noida Police reported. 

Laws behind smoking cigarettes in a public place:
Section (4) of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act 2003  prohibits smoking in a public place stipulating that, No person shall smoke in any public place: Provided that in a hotel having thirty rooms or a restaurant having a seating capacity of thirty persons or more and in the airports, a separate provision for smoking area or space may be made. Whoever contravenes the provisions of Section 4 shall be punishable with a fine which may extend to two hundred rupees. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX actress Aabha Paul's sexy photos and videos will make your jaws drop
Meet Union Minister Smriti Irani’s newly married daughter Shanelle Irani
Top 5 micro SUVs in India with maximum ground clearance: Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and others
Raashi Khanna slays with her breathtaking look in gorgeous red saree, check pics here
Hera Pheri 3: From director's death to Akshay Kumar's return, how the threequel was almost cancelled and revived
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CSIR-CRRI Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for Scientist posts, check pay scale and how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.