UP: Caught on cam, man dies due to heart attack while dancing at wedding in Varanasi | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Heart attack-related deaths have become more frequent. In a schocking video of such incident has gone viral on social media. The viral video shows a person passing away unexpectedly while dancing. All of this occurred while he was dancing to the DJ and having a lot of female dance partners.

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh city of Varanasi. In Piplani Katra's Aughadnath Takia, there was a wedding ceremony. Manoj Kumar Vishwakarma had also arrived to attend the ceremony part in this. This programme occurred on November 25 and the video of whole incident has surfaced on the internet.

The man can be seen dancing and enjoying the ceremony with other guest, when he collapsed and fell to the ground. After he suddenly fell on the ground, he was unable to get back up. The individual died on the spot before anyone could comprehend the situation. In the footage, the DJ's booming sound is also coming from the rear.

The deceased, Manoj Kumar Vishwakarma, has been identified as 40-year-old man with no history of illness. He was described as being a very happy person by those who knew him. This video is currently rapidly going viral on social media.

