UP Assembly Elections: Man contested 93 polls and is set to run for 94th time for THIS reason - Check out

Most candidates contest elections in hopes of winning by hook or crook but that’s not the case with Hasanuram Ambedkari.

Hasanuram Ambedkari is an independent candidate from the Kheragarh Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. He is set to contest his 94th poll and has already filed his name for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh started its first round of elections by filing nominations last week and Ambedkari was one of the many candidates who are willing to contest the polls this time.

Ambedkari has already contested the elections 93 times in his life and is about to run for this 94th poll. If you are shocked to read that, wait ahead. What is surprising is that he is contesting the elections in the hope of losing a hundred elections.

On day 1 of filing of nominations in Uttar Pradesh, 37 pamphlets were sold. Out of these, one was taken by a eunuch, two were women and 34 were men.

Even though Ambedkari is one of these men, he still stands out of the crowd as his determination to lose the elections 100 times remains undeterred.

Ambedkari, who ran his first elections in 1985, has been a part of many elections in his lifetime. He has contested for various seats in the Lok Sabha, state assembly and panchayat elections amongst others.

He even contested the zila panchayat elections in 2021 and ran for the Lok Sabha from the Agra and Fatehpur Sikri constituencies in 2019.

His shear determination to lose the elections 100 times even led him to run for the President of India in 1998. Unfortunately, his nomination was denied.

Ambedkari, who is a firm believer of the never say never concept, has already started door-to-door campaigning with his wife and supporters.

"My agenda has always been impartial and corruption-free development and welfare of the marginalised in society", he said.

"I was a dedicated worker of BAMCEF and worked for the BSP to strengthen its roots in UP. In 1985, when I asked for a ticket, I was ridiculed and told that not even my wife would vote for me. I was deeply disheartened and since then, I have been contesting every election as an independent candidate," added.

Hasanuram Ambedkari is surely one of a kind!