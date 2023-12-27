UP: Accident turns into 'chicken loot' as truck crashes due to fog; video goes viral

Passers loot chicken off a crashed truck carrying birds. Watch the bizarre video here.

A truck in Uttar Pradesh's Agra met with an accident on Wednesday due to low visibility. Amid such a horrific event one bizarre occurrence caught the eyes when the accident turned into a chicken loot.

A bizarre video shared by the news agency PTI shows that several men could be seen all around the vehicle carrying the birds collecting the chickens from the vehicle and walking away. The accident occurred due to low visibility caused by fog as the temperatures dipped in the northern part of the country.

The temperatures have dropped in various northern states including Uttar Pradesh and Delhi resulting in a disruption of traffic and delays of flights and train schedules.

On Wednesday morning, several commuters were injured in a pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida due to low visibility, said police officials, according to news agency PTI. The incident took place around 8 am on the Agra to Noida lane of the expressway in the Dayanatpur area under the Jewar police station limits.

"No person suffered fatal injury in the incident while the number of those injured was yet to be ascertained," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar said.

Most of the damaged vehicles have been removed from the highway and normal traffic movement has resumed on the affected stretch, he added. The region is prone to road accidents and pile-ups during winters after visibility reduces due to fog.

Earlier this month, the upper-speed limit on the Yamuna Expressway was capped at 80 kilometres per hour as a preventive measure against accidents due to fog, stated the PTI report, adding that the speed limit was imposed on December 15 and will be in force till February 15.