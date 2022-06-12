UP: 7 vets deputed in ‘VIP care’ for Fatehpur DM’s cow, copy of order goes viral

Photo: IANS/ File | Representational

Seven veterinary doctors have been deputed by the Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) of Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur for the treatment of a cow whose owner is District Magistrate Apurva Dubey.

The order by CVO Dr SK Tiwari, a copy of which has gone viral on social media, states that 7 vets have been deputed, one for each day, in order to take care of the cow. An eighth vet has also been deputed as a substitute in case any of the seven is unavailable at the given day.

The Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) of #UttarPradesh's #Fatehpur has deputed six veterinary doctors to treat the #cow of District Magistrate Apurva Dubey.



The letter also warns that any laxity in duty would be unpardonable.

The order directs the doctors to pay visit to the cow two times a day. They need to submit their report by 6 pm at the CVO office. In the letter, they are also warned that any laxity in duty would be unpardonable.

