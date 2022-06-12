Search icon
UP: 7 vets deputed in ‘VIP care’ for Fatehpur DM’s cow, copy of order goes viral

The letter also warns officials that any laxity in duty would be unpardonable.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 12, 2022, 01:55 PM IST

Photo: IANS/ File | Representational

Seven veterinary doctors have been deputed by the Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) of Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur for the treatment of a cow whose owner is District Magistrate Apurva Dubey.

The order by CVO Dr SK Tiwari, a copy of which has gone viral on social media, states that 7 vets have been deputed, one for each day, in order to take care of the cow. An eighth vet has also been deputed as a substitute in case any of the seven is unavailable at the given day.

 

 

The order directs the doctors to pay visit to the cow two times a day. They need to submit their report by 6 pm at the CVO office. In the letter, they are also warned that any laxity in duty would be unpardonable.

(With inputs from IANS)

