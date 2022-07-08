Unusual weather phenomenon turned sky green in US's South Dakota, looks like scene from sci-fi movie

Photo: Twitter/@eddiedevonne

We've all seen at least one of those zombie apocalypse films that use strange phenomena to create audience horror. In a recent unusual and zombie movie-like event, a strong storm that was moving across the US state of South Dakota caused the sky to become a strange shade of green. Early this week, storms in South Dakota left behind reports of significant rainfall, hail, and wind. The people were shocked by the ominous green sky, which was the most rare feature of the severe weather.

Throughout the late afternoon, colour pervaded Sioux Falls, the largest city in South Dakota. Many users of Twitter posted images of the shocking sight, which was caused by a cloudy sky whipping up an almost photosynthetic colour.

According to Cory Martin of the National Weather Service (NWS), thunderstorm clouds can turn green when the sun's red light at dusk mixes with the storm's water or ice content. The forecaster added that these storms may be preparations for hail, which the Sioux Falls region experienced on Tuesday.

The city's daily newspaper said that the green skies ended up giving way to a storm that poured three to five inches of rain and left up to 30,000 people without power by the time it ended at around 5:30 p.m. local time.

