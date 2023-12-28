Unusual scene in Pakistan: Lion cub spotted riding in car, video goes viral

A viral video from Pakistan has stirred concern online as it captures a lion cub, named Mufasa, calmly sitting in the back of a car at a red light stop.

It's a common sight to see dogs happily sitting in the backseat of cars, enjoying the wind in their fur. However, a recent viral video has taken this concept to a whole new level as it features not a furry canine, but a lion cub comfortably seated in the back of a car. The incident occurred in Pakistan and has ignited a wave of concern and criticism among internet users.

The video, which gained widespread attention after being shared on Instagram by Umbreen Ibrahim Photography, captures the surprising moment when a lion cub named Mufasa is spotted sitting in the backseat of a car at a red light stop. Alongside Mufasa is a young boy, and remarkably, the other occupants of the vehicle appear nonchalant about the presence of the carnivorous passenger.

In a separate clip, Mufasa is seen poking his head out of the car, seemingly enjoying the ride, while the person who shared the video engages in conversation with the occupants of the vehicle.

Since its upload, the video has garnered over 240,000 views and 2.7 million likes, with the caption inviting viewers to "Meet Mufasa at Red Light Signal."

However, the online response has been mixed, with some expressing concern for the well-being of the lion cub. One user emphasized, "They are not pets; please free them," while another commented, "It's depressing to see him like this," with a third adding, "He looks so scared."

A critical perspective emerged, questioning the appropriateness of domesticating wild animals. One user remarked, "But he doesn't seem happy! You can't just domesticate these animals like this. When they do what they actually do in the wild, then people come and give their unnecessary advice that these animals should not be shown any mercy and stuff!"

Expressing a broader concern, another user commented, "Wild animals losing their wild nature is depressing; it's like humans lost the ability to think."

The video has prompted questions about the legality and ethical considerations of allowing a lion cub to ride in a car, with one user outright asking, "How is it even allowed?"