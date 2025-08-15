Unusual ‘horns’ appear on wild bunnies in US, internet calls 'Zombie Rabbits': What is the reason?

The series of images posted by residents in Fort Collins, near Denver, has sparked concerns on social media around the health of the rabbits in the area.

Photos of rabbits with horn-like tentacles around their faces are making a buzz on social media, with netizens naming the rabbits ‘Zombie-Rabbits.’ The series of images posted by residents in Fort Collins, near Denver, has sparked concerns on social media around the health of the rabbits in the area.

Rabbits with horns were spotted in Colorado, US: Internet reacts

A social media user posted: “We've got freaking zombie rabbits now?" Another netizen wrote: "This is how the zombie virus starts." Another social media user said: “It’s like a Resident Evil version of a rabbit, but in real life,” one person remarked. Another posted: “This is how the zombie virus starts.” A shocked person wrote on YouTube, “We’ve got freaking zombie rabbits now?!” A section of social media users posted saying that these black horn-type protrusions on the face of the rabbits can also obstruct their eyes and mouth.

Why are rabbits in Colorado growing horn-like structures?

According to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website, signs of infection include black nodules on the skin, typically on the head. The website also mentioned: “Growths can sometimes become elongated, taking on a horn-like appearance."

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), like many other reports, says that these abnormal growths on rabbits’ facial areas are not harmful to humans or pets. However, the agency has recommended maintaining a safe distance and avoiding physical contact with the infected rabbits.

Notably, these black horn-like growths are caused by Shope papilloma virus, which triggers wart-like skin protrusions on rabbits' heads and faces. The virus generally spreads among rabbits due to insect bites.

Meanwhile, the global news agency The Associated Press reported, citing Kara Van Hoose, spokesperson for CPW, saying that the agency has been getting calls regarding these rabbits seen in Fort Collins. CPW has also issued an advisory against euthanising rabbits unless the growths interfere with their ability to eat and drink. The agency says that the viral infection generally disappears on its own in the rabbits after some time.