Viral

Unusual encounter: Massive snake spotted inside toilet bowl, video goes viral

Viral footage on Instagram recently unveiled an astonishing sight—a massive snake coiled inside a toilet bowl, garnering nearly 3,000 likes.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 11:11 AM IST

The unexpected and spine-tingling sight of finding unusual creatures within the confines of one's toilet is a scenario that often evokes shock and fear. However, the recent viral video capturing the presence of an enormous snake in a toilet bowl has not only startled viewers but also garnered significant attention on social media.

The footage, originally shared on Instagram, showcases the surprising discovery of a substantial snake coiled within the confines of a toilet pot. The video quickly gained traction, amassing nearly 3,000 likes and capturing the curiosity of online spectators.

The social media post, inundated with varied reactions, drew an array of responses from users across the platform. One user expressed palpable fear, stating, "Absolutely terrifying," while another echoed the sentiment with an exclamation of "OMG! Absolutely spine-chilling."

Among the responses, a commenter commended the rescue operation visible in the video, remarking, "This is scary!" Meanwhile, others admired the creature's striking presence, with one commenter musing, "Such a magnificent creature."

Contrary to the fear expressed by some, there were those who displayed enthusiasm and appreciation for the reptile, with a user remarking, "I'd be thrilled! Snakes are incredible!"

