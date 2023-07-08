Search icon
Unseen video of MS Dhoni's soulful rendition of 'Salaam-E-Ishq' goes viral, watch

For those unfamiliar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an ardent admirer of the legendary Bollywood singer Kishore Kumar. Dhoni has frequently expressed his deep fondness for Kumar's soulful melodies.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 09:11 AM IST

Footage of MS Dhoni Singing "Salaam-E-Ishq" Takes Internet by Storm (Image credit: Instagram)

New Delhi: Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni marked his 42nd birthday on Friday, July 7th. Despite his minimal presence on social media, Dhoni's ardent fans ensure that his aura reverberates across all platforms. It's not just his dedicated fan base that keeps his spirit alive; even Dhoni's teammates regularly share updates about the iconic skipper of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

On the occasion of Dhoni's 42nd birthday, his CSK teammate Mohit Sharma unveiled an unseen video featuring the charismatic captain, showcasing his hidden talent for singing. In the video, the 42-year-old Dhoni captivates viewers as he melodiously croons the famous Bollywood song "Salaam-E-Ishq Meri Jaan" from the timeless film "Muqaddar Ka Sikandar."

 
For those unfamiliar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an ardent admirer of the legendary Bollywood singer Kishore Kumar. Dhoni has frequently expressed his deep fondness for Kumar's soulful melodies and has even attempted to sing a few of them himself. Dhoni's affinity for the song "Mai Pal do Pal Ka Shayar" is no secret.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In fact, Dhoni chose this very song to bid farewell to his illustrious international cricketing career. There was also a memorable instance where he was recorded singing this song on stage, further solidifying his bond with Kumar's musical legacy.

Speaking of Dhoni's cricketing journey, the veteran bid adieu to the international arena in 2020. However, he continues to actively participate in the sport as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Recently, he steered CSK to their remarkable fifth IPL title during the 2023 season. While Dhoni's involvement in the IPL 2024 remains uncertain, there is still a possibility that the revered CSK skipper may grace the field for yet another season.

As MS Dhoni enters another year of his life, his legacy continues to resonate with fans and cricket enthusiasts worldwide. His exceptional leadership skills, remarkable cricketing achievements, and genuine passion for the game have left an indelible mark on the sport, making him an iconic figure in Indian cricket history. Dhoni's unparalleled contributions both on and off the field have earned him unwavering respect and adoration, ensuring that his presence remains etched in the hearts of cricket fans for generations to come.

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop
In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks
Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil
Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model
Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos
