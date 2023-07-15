Headlines

CUET-UG result 2023 declared: 22,000 candidates scored 100 percentile

Confirmed! Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan to make a pan-India debut in in Mohanlal's Vrushabha — Deets Inside

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: Will Jiya, Avinash, Falaq be schooled by Salman Khan for cornering Manisha Rani?

Unprecedented twist: Rabbit stuns internet in epic battle against massive snake, viral video

Delhi-NCR news: Several roads opened as Yamuna flood water recedes, check full-list here

Viral

Unprecedented twist: Rabbit stuns internet in epic battle against massive snake, viral video

Shared initially on Instagram by a user named Giselle Koo, the video features a deadly fight between a snake and a rabbit, culminating in an unexpected outcome.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 04:27 PM IST

New Delhi: The Animal Kingdom is a vast and diverse realm that never fails to astound us with its countless wonders. From the tiniest insects to the mighty predators, each creature brings a unique set of characteristics and behaviors. In today's digital age, the internet has become a treasure trove of captivating images and videos showcasing these extraordinary beings. Among the most intriguing topics of discussion is the outcome of a hypothetical encounter between a snake and a rabbit. While the prevailing belief is that the snake would emerge victorious, a viral video circulating on social media has flipped this assumption on its head.

This extraordinary footage has taken the internet by storm, captivating users across various platforms. Shared initially on Instagram by a user named Giselle Koo, the video features a deadly fight between a snake and a rabbit, culminating in an unexpected outcome. The unexpected twist has sparked intense debate and speculation among animal enthusiasts and experts alike.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Giselle Koo (@gisellegk8)

Traditionally, snakes are renowned for their lethal prowess and their ability to immobilize their prey with a venomous bite or constriction. With their sharp fangs, stealthy movements, and innate hunting instincts, they are undoubtedly formidable adversaries in the animal kingdom. On the other hand, rabbits are typically regarded as prey, known for their agility and ability to evade predators through quick bursts of speed and nimble leaps.

In the enthralling video, the snake and rabbit engage in a fierce battle for survival. The snake strikes with lightning speed, coiling its body around the rabbit in an attempt to subdue it. However, the resilient rabbit refuses to succumb easily. With impressive dexterity and an unwavering fighting spirit, it launches a counterattack, utilizing its powerful hind legs to kick and fend off the serpent's advances.

The unexpected turn of events in the video serves as a reminder that nature is full of surprises. While the snake possesses deadly tools for predation, the rabbit's determination and resourcefulness prove to be formidable assets in this particular encounter. It demonstrates that even the underdog can emerge victorious when faced with seemingly insurmountable odds.

The impact of the viral video featuring the astonishing fight between a snake and a rabbit has reverberated across the internet, captivating netizens from all corners of the virtual world. As the video gained momentum, social media users flocked to the comment sections, eager to express their thoughts and reactions to this remarkable spectacle.

Among the countless comments flooding in, one user exclaimed, "OMG, don't underestimate the rabbit! It showed us that appearances can be deceiving."

Another user seized the opportunity to playfully comment, "Looks like the snake got a taste of its own medicine!" 

A third user succinctly captured the essence of the video, stating, "This is a real fight!" 

