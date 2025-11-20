UNO Rule Update: This info can end all your long-standing UNO clashes, players with THIS card can end a game, know how

Meet Manoj Bajpayee's Muslim wife, who felt 'forced' to change her name, worked with Bobby Deol, Hrithik Roshan, quit acting after 11 films, now...
VIRAL
UNO has officially confirmed that players can end the game with an action card, settling a long-standing clash. The clarification came through social media after years of confusion, as the rule book never clearly stated it.
The popular card game UNO has officially confirmed a rule that may surprise many players: you can finish the game by playing an action card.
For years, people have argued about whether this move is allowed. Many of us may have even been playing the game incorrectly without realising it. Who knows how many games we could have won if we had known this rule earlier.
In today’s digital world, players don’t always check rule books; they simply ask online. Responding to a question on social media, UNO confirmed that ending the game with an action card is allowed. The company also explained that if your last card is a Draw Two or a Wild Draw Four, the next player still has to draw the required cards. These cards also count when adding up points at the end of the round.
Interestingly, UNO’s official rule book does not clearly mention this rule, nor is it listed on their website. With this clarification, years of arguments and confusion among players can finally come to an end.