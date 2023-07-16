Unlikely animal friendship: Polar bear and dog's heartwarming encounter melts hearts

Headlines

James Cameron quashes 'offensive rumours' of making film about Titan submersible tragedy

Explained: India’s rise in domestic violence linked with temperature spike, global warming? Know how

Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini was set to marry this man in Chennai, then Sholay star did this

Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj makes shocking statement, alleges conspiracy amid flood situation

Watch: Man fearlessly tests fate by placing hand inside crocodile's mouth and then this happens...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

James Cameron quashes 'offensive rumours' of making film about Titan submersible tragedy

Explained: India’s rise in domestic violence linked with temperature spike, global warming? Know how

Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini was set to marry this man in Chennai, then Sholay star did this

Diabetes Tips: Healthy fat-rich foods to manage blood sugar levels

Shilajit: 8 health benefits of Ayurvedic herb for women

AI imagines Hollywood stars and their twins

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details

Under construction bridge collapses into Ganga in Bihar; probe ordered

DNA | Musk vs Mark: Will Zuckerberg's Threads beat Musk's Twitter?

PM Modi-led yoga day event in New York creates world record, PM popularises yoga globally

James Cameron quashes 'offensive rumours' of making film about Titan submersible tragedy

This actress became Bollywood’s highest female taxpayer with Rs 10 crore tax; it’s not Alia, Katrina, Kareena, Aishwarya

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

HomeViral

Viral

Unlikely animal friendship: Polar bear and dog's heartwarming encounter melts hearts

In a captivating video that dates back to 2016, a heartwarming encounter between a polar bear and a dog was caught on camera.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 10:51 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: The fascination that humans have with dogs is well-known. Their fluffy fur, wagging tails, and adorable snouts make them irresistible to pet and shower with love. However, it's not just humans who find dogs captivating. There are instances where animals from entirely different species exhibit a similar affection and fascination towards our canine friends.

In a captivating video that dates back to 2016, a heartwarming encounter between a polar bear and a dog was caught on camera. Originally shared on Twitter, the footage originates from Canada. The video showcases the polar bear delicately petting the dog, and it's clear that the dog thoroughly enjoys the attention and affection it receives.

Since its posting, the video has gained significant attention, accumulating over 640k views and generating a wide array of reactions. Some viewers were simply delighted by the sight of this unlikely friendship, finding joy in the innocence and sweetness of the interaction. However, others expressed concerns about the potential harm the polar bear might pose to the dog.

One Twitter user playfully commented on the video, imagining a familial connection, stating, "Aww, he must be a long-lost cousin." Another individual expressed their heartfelt emotions, describing how the video warmed their heart. The comment section was filled with various speculations and interpretations, with one person humorously imagining the conversation between the bear and the dog, saying, "Bear: hey kiddy how r u?"

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Hot beach dance: Woman's mesmerizing moves in sizzling saree burns internet, watch

DNA Special: How floods caused by Yamuna water levels exposed Delhi’s age old faulty drainage system

From pizza delivery boy to net worth of Rs 11,000 crore, how youngest self-made billionaire changed his fate

BB OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev gets angry, screams after Elvish Yadav calls him ‘bewakoof ka baccha’, netizens react

Madhya Pradesh: Three dead bodies found inside well in Rajgarh's Mana village

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE