Unknown details of world's most EXPENSIVE watch worn by Anant Ambani, Princess Diana, it's worth Rs…

Imagine a watch so valuable that it costs a staggering Rs 460 crore. This isn’t a figment of the imagination but a reality crafted by Graff Diamonds. In 2014, the world was introduced to the Graff Hallucination at Baselworld, cementing its place as the most expensive watch globally.

For those who believe watches are mere timekeepers, the Graff Hallucination shatters this notion. With a jaw-dropping price tag of $55 million (INR 460 crore), this extraordinary timepiece features 110 carats of rare, vibrant diamonds set in an invisible platinum bracelet. The colours range from Fancy Vivid Yellow to intense blue, with a quartz dial framed by tiny pink diamonds at its centre.

Laurence Graff, the mastermind behind this marvel, envisioned a watch that epitomises luxury and craftsmanship. As the Chairman of Graff Diamonds and the leading shareholder in the South African Diamond Corporation (SAFDICO), Graff has access to some of the world's rarest diamonds, ensuring that only the finest stones make it into his creations.

The Graff Hallucination is more than just a watch; it is a statement of the company's authority, ability, innovation, and excellence. The meticulous production process, spanning four and a half years, involved a dedicated team of 30 people who worked tirelessly to bring this ambitious vision to life.

Laurence Graff's journey to becoming a titan in the jewellery industry began humbly. Born in London, he started as an apprentice at a jewellery shop, but his creative aspirations soon led him to establish his own business. By the age of 24, Graff owned two jewellery stores in London, and his business rapidly expanded, eventually becoming Britain's largest jewellery manufacturing enterprise.

Today, Graff Diamonds boasts over 40 flagship stores worldwide, including locations in Hong Kong, London, New York, Geneva, and Tokyo. Renowned for their extravagant designs, Graff's watches are worn by notable figures such as Princess Diana, Meghan Markle, and Anant Ambani. The Graff Hallucination stands as the pinnacle of his illustrious career, embodying the ultimate in luxury watchmaking.