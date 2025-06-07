A married couple in the US was on their way to a dinner date when they decided to buy a lottery ticket, and ended up winning a whopping USD 1.5 million or nearly Rs 13 crore (as per today's exchange rate). The couple, based in New Jersey, had bought the ticket for a meagre USD 3 or around Rs 250.

A married couple in the United States was on their way to a dinner outing when they decided to buy a lottery ticket, and ended up winning a whopping USD 1.5 million or nearly Rs 13 crore (as per today's exchange rate). The couple, based in New Jersey state, had bought the ticket for a meagre USD 3 or around Rs 250.

'This changes our lives'

The lucky duo purchased the winning ticket for the Wine for Life! Scratch-Off game at Lucky 7 Deli, located in Nutley township of the state, according to a report by People magazine.

"I'm in shock. I scratched the ticket. I saw the prize. I thought it was going to say 'free ticket'. It just didn't click with me," one of the lucky players said as they chose to remain anonymous. "It was just so random. This really changes our lives. We're always stressed about bills. This makes life a lot easier," they added.

Chooses annual payments

The couple would not have won the grand prize if it weren't for the insistence of one of the partners. "Like they ever listen to me! So, I go in and get a USD 10 ticket and a couple of the USD 3 Win for Lifes," the person shared with the publication.

The duo has opted for annuity payments, meaning they are guaranteed to receive the winning prize of USD 1.5 million over 25 annual payments. The other option was a single gross lump sum payment of USD 875,200, according to the New Jersey Lottery's website.

According to the information on the lottery's website, after the due verification of the winning ticket, payments will be made "annually in advance starting on or about the anniversary date of the claim and will continue for the life of the winner."

Since the New Jersey Lottery was launched in 1970, it has contributed nearly USD 33.7 billion to the state.