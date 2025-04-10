Mitchell, who lives in Nevada's Pahrump, says he rescued the tigers from Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, popularly known as Joe Exotic -- a controversial figure featured in the Netflix documentary series Tiger King.

A man in the United States is facing several charges after authorities seized as many as seven unlicensed tigers from his house. Karl Mitchel, a 71-year-old man from Nevada state said the big cats were his emotional support animals that helped him manage his post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) -- a mental health condition.

Mitchell, who lives in Nevada's Pahrump, says he rescued the tigers from Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, popularly known as Joe Exotic -- a controversial figure featured in the Netflix documentary series Tiger King.

Mitchell has argued the tigers were approved by his doctors and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) as emotional support animals.

Probe began months ago

Sheriff Joe McGill of Nye County told an NBC affiliate that the investigation into the allegations against Mitchell had begun several months ago. He is also expected to be evicted from his property.

"We have known for several years he has had big cats on his property, and for the last two years, this has been in violation because he had no permits for those cats," Sheriff McGill said.

"There have been social media posts from him with people interacting with the cats, which is also in violation," the sheriff added.

'Don't need permits'

In an interview, Mitchell said he did not need permits as the tigers were his emotional support animals and that the public was not in any danger from them.

The seven tigers were seized from Mitchell's home and evaluated by a veterinarian, the Nye County Sheriff's Office said. The big cats would be taken to "an undisclosed sanctuary where they will be held until ordered to be released."