Samantha Palma stabbed two people with a pencil and later bit a restaurant manager at the Dallas Forth Worth International Airport, according to reports. Videos of the incident, which occurred earlier this month, have since gone viral on social media platforms.

What did the woman do?

Palma stabbed the restaurant manager in the head and face using his own pencil as he attempted to subdue her. She also allegedly bit him on the forearm, causing a bruise.

She was also seen breaking a television, throwing water, and running around as people at the airport recorded videos of her on their phones.

What did she tell the police?

Palma was found by the police hiding behind an emergency door at Gate D1 of the airport's Terminal D. She was covered in blood which was not her own, reports said.

She later told the police she had missed her medication that day. It is not yet clear what her condition was. She also revealed that she was traveling with her 8-year-old daughter.

In interactions with cops, Palma linked her identity with several different entities, including the Goddess Venus and the Disney Princesses Ariel and Pocahontas.

Police have charged Palma with aggravated assault using a deadly weapon.