A shocking case has surfaced from the United Kingdom where a woman spent a full decade suffering from lower back pain. Her actual condition was revealed recently as doctors discovered that a tumour had been growing in her spine.

A shocking case has come to the fore from the United Kingdom where a woman spent a full decade suffering from lower back pain. Her actual condition was revealed recently as doctors discovered that a tumour had been growing in her spine.

Julie Coleman, 33, who is from Glasgow in Scotland, first experienced tingling pain in her back and legs in 2014 when she was pregnant with her son. But the doctor continued to tell her it was simply sciatica -- a common condition where the nerve running from the lower back to the feet becomes compressed.

Countless visits to doctors

Doctors told Coleman the pain would go away after delivery, but it persisted, making even simple daily tasks difficult for her to perform. She made countess visits to different doctors for years, complaining about shooting pains in her legs, only to be prescribed painkillers and physiotherapy.

"I was told it was sciatica, and there was no point sending me for any scans because back surgery was too dangerous," Coleman said, according to The Independent. "I was going to several different GPs (General Practitioners) within the same practice and they were all saying the same thing. I just thought this is me for the rest of my life."

'Something was wrong whole time'

Coleman was finally prescribed an MRI scan, which brought out the correct diagnosis. The scan, done in December last year, showed that a large tumour had been growing inside her spinal cord. "I was really shocked as I had been trying to say something was wrong the whole time," Coleman stated.

Coleman now planning wedding

Earlier this year, Coleman underwent a surgery and the tumour was successfully removed. But doctors warned that some of the nerve damage may be irreversible as Coleman was left paralysed from under the right knee.

Not being held back by her condition, Coleman and her fiance, Stephen, are preparing for their wedding, slated to take place this July. She said her son will be walking her down the aisle.