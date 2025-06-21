A man in the UK died from colon cancer months after experiencing stomach pain, which was initially believed to be a result of stress. Kyle Ingram-Baldwin, a 40-year-old from Kent county, first saw his doctor in late-2024 for persistent stomachache that he dismissed as stress. Read on to know more.

A man in the United Kingdom died from colon cancer months after experiencing stomach pain, which was initially believed to be a result of stress. Kyle Ingram-Baldwin, a 40-year-old from Kent county, first saw his doctor in late-2024 for persistent stomachache that he dismissed as either stress or gallstones at the time. However, when the pain became so severe that Kyle had to be admitted to the emergency room, scans found out that he had serious growths on his liver. Further tests revealed Kyle had cancer of the colon, which had spread throughout his body.

Kyle died months after diagnosis

According to media reports, Kyle said before his passing, "I was thinking, what's going on here? What have I done wrong? I was putting the blame on my own feet and worrying about the future for my wife and kids."

"That's probably the hardest thing, the mental side. Don't get me wrong, the physical is not funny either, but it's a mental challenge," he stated. After the shocking diagnosis, Kyle underwent chemotherapy, but it failed to stop the spread of the cancer, and he died months later.

Kyle's appeal to everyone

Before his demise, Kyle said the experience was quite hard to put into words. "I love my kids so much. You just worry about their future. They've got the best mum in the world, and I genuinely mean that. My wife's incredible."

Kyle's family had also launched a fundraiser to pay for alternative treatments. But on June 16, his wife, Becky, shared that "Kyle took a very sudden and unexpected turn and we lost him yesterday. He was the most incredible man I have ever met." Kyle had urged people to seek medical care "if you think anything's wrong." He said, "I genuinely wouldn't want anyone being in my position."