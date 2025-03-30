Burfitt, 44, stumbled upon the ticket after his four-year-old son asked for a snack, which he went to collect from his car. He had kept several lottery tickets in his vehicle for months but was tempted to check them after seeing a public appeal for a missing lottery winner.

A man in the United Kingdom found out he had won 1 million pounds (more than Rs 11 crore) four months after the results of a lottery were announced.

The discovery happened as the man, Darren Burfitt, came across a ticket he had left in his car, according to a report by The Metro publication.

'Hadn't got round to checking them'

Burfitt, 44, stumbled upon the ticket after his four-year-old son asked for a snack, which he went to collect from his car.

Burfitt had kept several lottery tickets in his vehicle for months but was tempted to check them after seeing a public appeal for a missing lottery winner.

"I had a few tickets in the central console of my car - it is where I always keep them for safety, and I just hadn't got round to checking them," Burfitt, who works as a greenkeeper at the Langland Bay Golf Club, said.

When his son asked for a pack of chips, Burfitt reached out for the one kept in the car.

"When my son asked for a packet of crisps, I didn't want to open a new bag - we often end up with half-open bags of crisps, and I knew there was a packet which he hadn't finished in the car, so I said I would pop out and get this one for him," he said.

'Couldn't quite believe it'

But along with the pack of crisps, Burfitt also grabbed his National Lottery tickets and started to "scan each one on the National Lottery app on my phone."

When one of those abandoned tickets turned out to be the winning one, Burfitt couldn't believe his fortune. "I couldn't quite believe it...In fact, I still cannot believe it now. I just kept looking at the date and then the matching EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code -- and then the date and the code again -- I just could not comprehend what I was seeing."