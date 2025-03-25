The flight en route to Shanghai, carrying more than 250 passengers, took off from the Los Angeles International Airport around 2 pm local time on March 22. But two hours after the takeoff, the pilot made a U-turn and landed at the San Francisco International Airport around 5 pm local time.

In recent weeks, several flights have faced disruptions due to various technical issues. However, a United Airlines flight on way from the United States to China was forced to make a diversion due to an unexpected error. Its pilot had forgotten to bring along their passport.

The flight en route to Shanghai, carrying more than 250 passengers, took off from the Los Angeles International Airport around 2 pm local time on March 22. But two hours after the takeoff, the pilot made a U-turn and landed at the San Francisco International Airport around 5 pm.

A separate flight was arranged for the passengers, which flew from the San Francisco Airport around 9 pm local time and landed in Shanghai after a journey of over 12 hours.

A spokesperson for the United Airlines addressed the unusual incident in a statement to The Independent.

"On Saturday, United flight 198 from Los Angeles to Shanghai landed at San Francisco International Airport as the pilot did not have their passport onboard. We arranged for a new crew to take our customers to their destination that evening," the spokesperson said. "Customers were provided with meal vouchers and compensation," they added.

Passengers were informed about the incident through a message sent to them by the airline.

"Your flight diverted to San Francisco due to an unexpected crew-related issue requiring a new crew. Once they arrive, we’ll get you back on your way to Shanghai as soon as possible. We sincerely apologise for this disruption and appreciate your patience," the message read.