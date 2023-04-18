Unique wedding in UP: 48-year-old marries eunuch in Hamirpur; here's what happened

Photo: File (Image for representation)

The entire village turned out for a special wedding in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh. Unconcerned with society, a middle-aged man tied the knot a eunuch in accordance with the law while also hosting a lavish wedding feast for the entire village. They both took blessings in the temple after getting married.

The unusual marriage in Tola Khangaran village, in the Chikasi police station area of the Hamirpur district, has surprised the locals as well. The village's Nathuram Singh has two sons, the 48-year-old younger of whom, Chhatrapal Singh, has not been married while the older son, who was married long ago, Hindustan Hindi repoted.

Chhatrapal Singh made the decision to make Billo Rani his life partner. He then took her with him to the village's Sati Mata temple, where they married in front of some villagers. Billo Rani and Chhatrapal Singh were seated beneath the mud pillar. The priest began the marriage ceremonies by chanting mantras.

A large group of villagers gathered there as soon as they heard that the wedding was taking place on the grounds of the temple. Chhatrapal used the earthen pillar as a pavilion and put vermilion, which is used in marriage rituals. They both then performed seven rounds of it while chanting mantras.

Following their marriage, both bowed down before Sati Mata before accompanying the eunuch bride to Chhatrapal's home. To commemorate Chhatrapal Singh's nuptials to the eunuch, the villagers were treated to a feast. The wedding was enthusiastically celebrated by everyone in the village.

According to Pandit Omprakash, a priest, the younger son of Nathuram Singh was married in accordance with all laws and customs. The seven rounds of the earthen pillar, which were part of the ritual, are also finished.

