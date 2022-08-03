Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Union minister Smriti Irani rides scooter to work, Ekta Kapoor reacts to viral video

Irani with Pawar was returning from Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu's Tiranga Yatra, which was held at Red Fort in New Delhi for all MPs.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 11:28 PM IST

Union minister Smriti Irani rides scooter to work, Ekta Kapoor reacts to viral video
Photo: Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial (Screengrab)

Smriti Irani, a member of the Union cabinet, posted a video to her Instagram account today which went viral. To get to work, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar and Minister of Women and Child Development was seen on a scooter.

Irani with Pawar was returning from Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu's Tiranga Yatra, which was held at Red Fort in New Delhi for all MPs. Bharati Pawar is also seen in the video carrying the Indian flag.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Smriti Irani

 

The union minister is heard saying, "dropping Bharati Tai to work," in the video. Many users commented on the video as it went viral on social media. Indian producer Ekta Kapoor was one of the users who commented on the post.

The famous flimmaker wrote, "(two heart emojis) how slim congrats! Ur fit ". In just 11 hours, the video has gathered over 4 lakh views and more over 63,000 likes. Pawar is dressed in grey and white salwar kameez, while Irani is draped in an orange saree.

On July 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that this year's "Har Ghar Tiranga" movement would take place before Independence Day. In order to create a widespread movement, the Prime Minister invited individuals to use "Tricolour" as their social network handle's profile picture from August 2 through August 15.

READ | 'Missing' for 20 years, Mumbai woman found in Pakistan; reunites with family but yet to meet them

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Squash ace Saurav Ghosal defeats England's James Willstrop to clinch Bronze
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.