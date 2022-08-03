Union minister Smriti Irani rides scooter to work, Ekta Kapoor reacts to viral video

Photo: Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial (Screengrab)

Smriti Irani, a member of the Union cabinet, posted a video to her Instagram account today which went viral. To get to work, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar and Minister of Women and Child Development was seen on a scooter.

Irani with Pawar was returning from Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu's Tiranga Yatra, which was held at Red Fort in New Delhi for all MPs. Bharati Pawar is also seen in the video carrying the Indian flag.

The union minister is heard saying, "dropping Bharati Tai to work," in the video. Many users commented on the video as it went viral on social media. Indian producer Ekta Kapoor was one of the users who commented on the post.

The famous flimmaker wrote, "(two heart emojis) how slim congrats! Ur fit ". In just 11 hours, the video has gathered over 4 lakh views and more over 63,000 likes. Pawar is dressed in grey and white salwar kameez, while Irani is draped in an orange saree.

On July 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that this year's "Har Ghar Tiranga" movement would take place before Independence Day. In order to create a widespread movement, the Prime Minister invited individuals to use "Tricolour" as their social network handle's profile picture from August 2 through August 15.

