Union Budget 2022: What are the most searched keywords on Google? - Find out

The past two years have been heavy on the pockets of the middle class due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the common man is expecting a relief from the Union Budget of 2022 that will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2022.

Different classes of people are expecting different things that will soothe their monthly budgets.

As per experts, the budget might likely see big changes because of UP Assembly Elections 2022 and the COVID-19 third wave.

However, people of India are curious and are searching on Google for what Budget 2022 might bring them this time around.

Here are some of the top searches:

- Meaning of Budget:

Many people out of curiosity searched for the meaning of the word 'Budget'.

The word budget is actually derived from the French word 'bougette', which means - small bag.

- Types of Budget

People are also googling 'Types of Budget' to understand what fits their pocket the best.

Generally there are three types of the budget - Balanced Budget, Surplus Budget and Deficit Budget.

In a balanced budget, the amount of income and expenditure must be equal.

In a surplus budget, the income of the government is more than the expenses.

In a deficit budget, the expenditure of the government is more than its source of income.

- Budget Date 2022

Since the date of the budget has changed from March to February, many people have been confused with the dates. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her fourth budget in Parliament on February 1, 2022, at 11 am.

- Budget Session

This time the government is going to start its budget session on January 31, 2022. President Ram Nath Kovind will jointly address the two on January 31.

- Expectations from the Budget

Citizens are expecting big changes this time around from the budget that might ease their expenditure. There has been a demand to increase the standard deduction limit from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. It has also been suggested to provide additional tax exemption to people doing work from home during COVID-19.